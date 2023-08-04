Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, buffy, dark side of the ring, Daryl Dixon, doctor who, Rick Grimes, ron desantis, stephen king, strange new worlds, The Chosen One, The Walking Dead, warner bros discovery, what we do in the shadows

Strange New Worlds/Buffy, TWD, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Daryl Dixon/Rick Grimes, Stephen King, Strange New Worlds, DSOTR, Doctor Who, DeSantis/Newsom & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon/Rick Grimes, Netflix's The Chosen One, Stephen King's Holly, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, CBS' Ghosts, Hulu's Futurama, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, The CW's Riverdale, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Warner Bros. Discovery, BBC's Doctor Who, Ron DeSantis/Gavin Newsom, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon/Rick Grimes, The Chosen One, Stephen King, Strange New Worlds/Buffy, Dark Side of the Ring, What We Do In The Shadows, Warner Bros. Discovery, Doctor Who, Ron DeSantis/Gavin Newsom & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 4, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Has Us Revisiting Our Rick Grimes Theory

The Chosen One: American Jesus Series Adapt Gets Netflix Trailer

Holly: Stephen King Reads From His Upcoming Holly Gibney Novel (VIDEO)

Chris Jericho Betrays JAS on Dynamite Just Like He Did WWE in 2019

Buffy Musical Ep "Was Our Bar": Strange New Worlds Co-Showrunner

Best Friends Challenge Blackpool Combat Club to Parking Lot Brawl

CBS Sets Yellowstone for September; Ghosts/UK Ghosts Begin November

Futurama Season 8 Ep. 3 Preview: Zoidberg's Unexpected "Promotion"

Justified: City Primeval Episode 5 Trailer: It's All About That Book

Dark Side of the Ring Posts "Marty Jannetty" Season 4 Finale Trailer

Riverdale S07E18 Trailer: Cold War Paranoia, A New Mystery & More

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillén, Novak Talk Off-Screen Friendship

Warner Bros. Discovery: TV/Film Schedules Remain "Fluid" & Much More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 Sneak Preview: Pike Needs Answers

Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney on "Rose" Responsibilities, Pressures

DeSantis on Debating Gov. Gavin Newsom on FOX "News": "I'm Game"

Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, Amell/SAG-AFTRA & Tons More BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Shares Season 16 Bloopers

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!