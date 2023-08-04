Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: heels, preview, season 2, starz, trailer

Heels Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: We've Got Breaking News From The DWL

We've got a preview for STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels S02E02: "The Journey is the Obstacle" for you to check out.

After the second season opener of STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, it became pretty clear that success at the South Georgia State Fair also brought a whole bunch of new problems for Jack (Amell) and the DWL – especially with a not-too-happy Gully (Mike O'Malley) looking for his pound of flesh (and then some) in payback. And that brings us to a sneak preview of this weekend's episode, with the following clip from S02E02: "The Journey is the Obstacle," seeing Jack, Wild Bill (Chris Bauer), and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) work some great promo magic for the upcoming ladder match – as Ace (Ludwig) watches from afar.

Heels Season 2 Episode 2 "The Journey is the Obstacle" Preview

Heels Season 2 Episode 2 "The Journey is the Obstacle": Ace (Alexander Ludwig) begins what he hopes will be his journey of spiritual awakening; back in Duffy, the collective elation from the South Georgia State Fair is fading fast; the financial vultures are circling after the DWL's success. Directed by Peter Segal and written by Mike O'Malley, here's a look at a sneak preview of the next episode:

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully (Mike O'Malley) comes calling. Here's a look back at "The Season on 'Heels'" Season 2 teaser trailer:

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

