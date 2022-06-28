Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (SPOILERS)

Well, think of it this way. The CW's Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing did promise that there would be an answer to the Arrowverse question in tonight's second season finale S02E20 "Waiting for Superman." And he did say that Dylan Walsh's General Samuel Lane would be the one to deliver and deliver it he did in an amazingly heartfelt speech. So what was it? Well… you know what? We're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and post an image spoiler buffer just to be on the safe side. See you on the other side…

If nothing else, the eventual end of the Arrowverse will be known as a slow and painful one. Because in tonight's season-ender of Superman & Lois, we learned how the show is tied into the Arrowverse. It's not. During that speech we mentioned earlier that General Lane gives, we get this line: "I've been working for the DOD for a long time. I've seen things you would not believe- glimpses of other worlds, and the leagues of superheroes they have on them. And even though we only have your father on this planet, thank God that we do, because he's the finest of any Earth." So… yeah. That means The Flash is the only one remaining (assuming DC's Stargirl also pulls the trigger on being its own self-contained universe). Now, Helbing is opening up to TVLine about the decision and to clear up some other points.

The Decision to Keep "Superman & Lois" & the Arrowverse Apart Was Made Earlier Than Expected: "DC and I had a conversation during Season 1, and the decision [to separate the show from the Arrowverse] was made then, but I couldn't make it public until the end of this season. So when I got all these questions [in prior interviews], I knew what we were doing, but I could never talk about it. It got a little frustrating on my end, but I totally understand DC's position. So this put that to rest. I've said from the beginning that we want to put our own stamp on the Superman property. This wasn't meant to alienate us from the Arrowverse, but because a lot of the other shows are sadly no longer going to be on the air, it felt like the right thing to do."

So While Tyler Hoechlin's Superman is Aware of the Multiverse… "we have to think about this as a separate Superman, a doppelganger of the one who was in the Arrowverse."

So David Ramsey's John Diggle During the Season 2 Finale Isn't "'Arrow' Diggle? Nope… "This is also a new Diggle. David Ramsey had grown a beard and grew his hair out. He called me and said, 'I've been growing my hair, I look different. Do you want me to shave and get a haircut?' So not to add more confusion to it, but he's a different Diggle."