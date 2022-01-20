Superman & Lois S02E03 Preview Images: General Lane to the Rescue?

Yesterday, we shared a look at how things were stacking up for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois heading into "The Thing in the Mines" via a newly-released promo. As Clark's (Hoechlin) visions worsen, Lois (Tulloch) calls in dad & now-retired General Lane (Dylan Walsh) for help. But while Lois sees this as a family issue, Lane is arguing that Superman has now become a national security risk. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) does some serious venting to Kyle (Erik Valdez) as she looks to lead the town towards something better, while Natalie (Tayler Buck) has some issues to address with her dad, John (Wole Parks). Oh, and did we mention that it looks like Doomsday is coming? To accompany yesterday's promo, we now have a set of preview images- enjoy!

Now here's a look at what's ahead for the last week of January with the official promo & overview for Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 3 "The Thing in the Mines":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Season 2 Episode 3 | The Things In The Mines Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj7ZLfQWthQ)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 3 "The Thing in the Mines": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn't follow through on a promise he made to her. Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.