Superman & Lois S03 Finale Trailer: Lex Luthor Has Supes In His Sights

Lex Luthor has Superman in his sights in the season finale trailer for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois.

Well, it would seem that a deadly line in the sand has been drawn heading into the season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois. Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) is a free man – and he's made it clear that he would prefer that Lois (Tulloch) do a lot less reporting. But as you're about to see from the trailer for S03E13: "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" (once again, thanks to the fine folks at CW18 Milwaukee), Lex isn't looking to be so "kind" to Clark/Superman – and it's going to involve the biggest "wildcard" this season…

Superman & Lois S03E13: Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Now, here's a look at the trailer that was released, followed by a look at the preview images released so far (and here's Hoechlin & Tulloch talking Season 4 hopes):

Lex has set his sights on the Man of Steel. 😬 Be seated for the must-see season finale of #SupermanAndLois TUESDAY at 7P.👀💪☠️ pic.twitter.com/ep4SDXUEEW — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

