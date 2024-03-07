Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois S04: Yvonne Chapman Cast as Lex Luthor's Trusted Ally

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu) has joined the fourth & final season cast of CW's Superman & Lois as Amanda McCoy, Lex Luthor's trusted ally.

After several updates offering behind-the-scenes looks at how filming on Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois is going, we have some new casting news to pass along. Based on a report from EW, Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy. Chapman's "intelligent, cunning, and loyal" recurring character serves as Lex Luthor's (Michael Cudlitz) most trusted ally. In Lex's absence, McCoy has served as the head of LuthorCorp, resulting in even further success for the company. According to the description that was reported, "little is known about her mysterious past, but she's the only one in Luthor's inner circle that he views as an equal, which makes her a massive threat to the Kents… and anyone else who stands in her way."

Last month, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars).

