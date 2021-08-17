Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale: The Search for Jordan Continues

With only hours to go until "Last Sons of Krypton" brings the first season of The CW's Superman & Lois to an end, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are in a desperate search for their son Jordan (Alex Garfin), taken from them in the cruelest & creepiest way possible by Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But that's a lot easier to write than pull off based on what you're about to see in the following preview. Because even with Superman's super-hearing and John Henry's (Wolé Parks) AI tracking, Jordan and Edge are nowhere to be found. Which means it's time for Superman to search by air- while Lois seems to have another idea in play.

Here's a look at a preview for tonight's season finale of Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Season 1 Episode 15 | Find Jordan Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xWKmwieSHI)

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15 "Last Sons of Krypton": SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, "Degrassi: The Next Generation"). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

