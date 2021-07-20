Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Lois Gets Everyone on the Same Page

In our previous preview for this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, we touched upon a number of storylines that will be in play when the cold open to "Fail Safe" kicks off (more on those below). But for the following preview, we get a look at a "family activity" involving Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) that we don't get a chance to see often. Basically, getting everyone on the same page regarding a cover story so folks don't figure out that Clark's Superman. And from what you're about to see, it's clearly something the boys have gotten used to but is that a good thing?

Here's your look at the newest preview for The CW's Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Season 1 Episode 13 | Lois And Clark Prepare The Boys Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqD5F6Ogj9k)

Also in the episode, Lois and soon-to-be series-regular Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) move forward on a new story while Jonathan finds an unexpected way to cope with a stressful day, as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) look to get back to some sense of normalcy- as you'll see in the following previously-released preview images, overview, and promo for "Fail Safe":

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13 "Fail Safe": TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113). The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.