Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 11 "Complications" Trailer Released Here's the official trailer & preview image for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E11 "Complications."

With only three episodes remaining on the third season of The CW's (for now?) Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, every second is going to count – and we haven't even had to deal with Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor (at least, not yet…). Without giving too much away about this week's episodes (since the episode still has a bit of that "new episode smell" on it), the following trailer for S03E11 "Complications" has Clark (Hoechlin) finding himself (once again) torn between helping Lois (Tulloch) and working with John Henry (Wole Parks) & General Lane (Dylan Walsh) to take down the Mannheims. And John Henry is going to have his own issues to deal with when it comes to Nat (Tayler Buck) and Matteo (Spence Moore II). But all of that may be for naught when Bruno (Chad Coleman) loses control of the situation – and as Peia's (Daya Vaida) condition worsens, so does everyone else's suffering.

Superman & Lois S03E11 "Complications" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications": BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II), and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia's (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

And here's the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

