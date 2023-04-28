Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 7 "Forever and Always" Images Released With a new episode set to hit next week, here's a look at the preview images for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E07 "Forever and Always."

Yesterday, we had the official episode trailer for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E07 "Forever and Always," which finds Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) digging deeper into Bruno Mannheim's (Chad Coleman) dealings. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) are losing it back at home over their mom's health crisis – and based on the preview images you're about to see, it looks like it's going to result in some pretty rough emotional family moments. And make sure to also check out the spoiler-ish overview for S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" that we've also included in our preview rundown of the third season.

Superman & Lois S03E07 & S03E08 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 7 "Forever and Always": HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper into Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer that were released for the next chapter:

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 8 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan's (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).