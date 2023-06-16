Posted in: CW, Opinion, Preview, Trailer, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, preview, season 3, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois Season 4 Moving Full Time to Metropolis? S03E13 Images

Along with images for the Season 3 finale, we offer a theory we have about where Season 4 of The CW's Superman & Lois might be heading.

Before we take a look at the overview & preview images for the season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger," our dumpster fires of random speculation have a theory about the fourth season that we want to pass along. With the news that Season 4 was happening also came with it the news that serious budget cuts meant that series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik would not be returning with Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and (as we learned this week) Michael Cudlitz. With that in mind – and with the word that the departing cast could return in recurring or guest-starring roles – should we assume that the next season will see the family move to Metropolis full-time? It would be the easiest way to explain the mass exodus, with visits to Metropolis a perfect excuse to bring back familiar faces – whether they're visiting for personal reasons or something that builds into the episode's storyline or season's overarching theme. Because let's be honest: it would be weird to be in Smallville and no one shows up anymore. If you move the main cast to the big city, then you can bring aboard a supporting cast on a one-season contract (at a cheaper salary). It would also explain the need to promote Cudlitz's Lex Luthor to series regular status.

Superman & Lois S03E12 & Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice": MICHAEL CUDLITZ ("THE WALKING DEAD") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz) is set to be released from prison. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Sudz Sutherland.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

