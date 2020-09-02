Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Wants Your Help Dressing Lois

The CW releasing that "The CWverse Superheroes" was a very nice touch yesterday, with only a little more than a week to go before the television/streaming heavy DC FanDome on September 12th. It was a great way to get viewers psyched for the 24-hour on-demand event as well as remind them that the "Arrowverse" (not buying into "The CWverse," sorry) will be coming back strong in 2021. Even better, we were treated to a teaser for Superman & Lois with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch that gave us a better sense of the series' tone and vibe (at least until some serious new footage starts rolling in).

But we somehow missed the cooler update that Tulloch posted a day earlier: she's in the process of pairing up with the show's wardrobe designer to go over Lois' outfits for the series. Even better, she's looking for some input from the fans as they decide which of the intrepid reporter's "iconic looks" to include throughout the season.

#LoisLane fans: I'm getting into her outfits etc with @cwsupermanlois's wardrobe designer. Figured I'd let you all weigh in too! What are some of her iconic looks we can pay homage to somehow? 💜 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) August 31, 2020

In the hour-long drama written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. The series also stars Inde Navarrette, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Wolé Parks, and Dylan Walsh. Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.