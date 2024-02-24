Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Star Tulloch Shares "Family Photo" From Season 4 Set

While the real goodbyes won't be kicking us in "the feels" until later this year, checking in on how filming is going on the fourth & final season of CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois still has that awkward, bittersweet vibe to it. Especially when Tulloch posts an on-set "family photo" of herself, Hoechlin, Bishop & Garfin on Instagram Stories – with the caption "Family ❤️" being the emotional clincher. Here's a look:

Last week, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars).

