Superman & Lois, The Last of Us, Three-Body, More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Blondie with "Maria," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The CW dropping an attention-grabbing season trailer for Superman & Lois, HBO's The Last of Us starting off impressively strong, us sharing our thoughts on the first episode of the live-action Three-Body Problem series adaptation, NBC's Night Court revealing who's guest starring (and who offered their blessing), Amazon's The Boys Season 4 star Simon Pegg sharing a look at a "Campbells Family Dinner" with Jack Quaid & Rosemarie DeWitt, and Peacock gracing us with another trailer for Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's Gotham Knights, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s Willow, The CW's Walker, Paramount+'s Frasier, ABC's Modern Family, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and tons more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 16, 2023:

Gotham Knights Trailer: When Batman Falls, Will Gotham City Be Next?

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 Lays Firm Foundations: Review

Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Lois Expecting? Daily Planet Done?

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén Teases "Emotional" Season 5

Three-Body Problem Episode 1 Proves Slick But Conventional: Review

Willow: Jonathan Kasdan Breaks Down Season 1 Finale, Teases Future

Walker Season 3 Character Posters Released; Eps. 9 & 10 Previews

Night Court Guest Stars, OG Cast; Harry Anderson's Daughter Supportive

Poker Face: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Series First-Look Released

The Boys Season 4: Simon Pegg Shares Look at Campbells Family Dinner

Frasier: Paramount+ Confirms Sequel Series "Streaming This Year"

Modern Family: Claire Dunphy Was A "Karen" Before "Karen" Wasn't Cool

James Callis to Star in Warren Ellis' The Department Of Midnight

Chucky: SYFY, USA Network Series Returning This Fall for Season 3

The Last of Us Is "Y: The Last 28 Walking Dead Days Later" Excellence

Television "Golden Age" Continues to Suffer From Male-Led Cynicism

Yellowjackets Official Season 2 Teaser: So We Have Some Theories

