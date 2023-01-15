Supernatural/Smallville, Rookie, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural/Smallville, The Flash, Doctor Who, Yellowjackets, The Rookie, Justified, Night Court, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Seal with "Prayer for the Dying," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Michael Rosenbaum sharing a look at a Supernatural/Smallville meet-up involving himself, Tom Welling, Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, The CW's The Flash team sharing a look at David Ramsey, Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin on the set of Episode 909, looking at Doctor Who from an anti-woke "fan's" perspective, Showtime's Yellowjackets dropping some new looks at Season 2, James Gunn celebrating the one-year anniversary of HBO Max's Peacemaker (and offering caution to eagle-huggers out there), ABC's The Rookie dropping a very Chenford-friendly preview for the next episode, FX's Justified: City Primeval shares another look at Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show Guest Host Leslie Jones introduces herself to viewers.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural/Smallville, Rookie, Justified & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's Gotham Knights, AMC's Lucky Hank, China's The Three-Body Problem series, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Edgar Wright/McDonald's, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, TNT's AEW Rampage, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Netflix's Stranger Things, Crunchyroll's Sword Art Online, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 15, 2023:

Supernatural Meets Smallville in Michael Rosenbaum's Must-See IG Post

Gotham Knights Ep. 111: Misha Collins, Natalie Abrams Offer Good Vibes

Lucky Hank Teaser, Images: AMC, Bob Odenkirk Series Arrives in March

Justified: City Primeval Shares New Look at Timothy Olyphant's Raylan

Three-Body Problem: Chinese TV Series Set to Premiere on January 15th

Night Court: Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette Discuss Series Return

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk Top Rotten Tomatoes' Best Superhero Series 2022

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Preview Finds Chenford Making Plans

Edgar Wright Directs McDonald's TV Ad That Doesn't Show McDonald's

The Daily Show Guest Host Leslie Jones Is Asking Questions: Trailer

Fear the Walking Dead: Jenna Elfman, Kim Dickens Share Heartfelt Posts

AEW Rampage Recap: Celebrities, Bloody Hardcore Matches, and More

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 1 Images: Mike Faces The Aftermath

Crystal Lake Series Will Include Kevin Williamson, Adrienne King

Peacemaker: James Gunn Honors 1-Year Anniversary, Offers Eagle Advice

Star Trek: Picard Season 4: How About "The Young Jean-Luc Chronicles"?

Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink Shares Feelings on Max's Season 5 Fate

Sword Art Online Progressive Movie Sequel Tickets Now On Sale

Yellowjackets Season 2 Images Include Simone Kessel's Lottie & More

The Flash, Arrow, Spartan & Kid Flash Reunite on Season 9 Ep. 9 Set

Doctor Who: How Anti-Woke "Fan" Would Argue Show Is Communist Plot

