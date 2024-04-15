Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui's Finale Check-In; Tulloch's Gift

Superman & Lois star Emmanuelle Chriqui checked in from filming the finale; Elizabeth Tulloch shared a look at a gift from the stunt team.

Heading into this past weekend, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch shared the script page cover for Season 4 Episode 10: "It Went By So Fast" (written by Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith) – the series finale of the Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring series that's now officially filming. For this go-around, Tulloch is sharing a look at a series "family" shirt that she received from Stunt Coordinator Rob Hayter and the Superman & Lois Stunts Dept. Following that, Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang) checked in from the set to let us know that she was starting her first day of filming on the finale.

"My first day of the series finale of ['Superman & Lois']. SO many emotions.. much more later….," Chriqui shared in an Instagram post from this afternoon – here's a look:

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

