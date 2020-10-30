Supernatural: Alexander Calvert Talks "Unity"; "Despair" Preview

Look, if Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel (Misha Collins) thought taking down Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) was going to be easy… I mean, it's God! So with that in mind, this week's episode of The CW's Supernatural played with a bit of irony with its title "Unity" because if there was ever a time when folks didn't know who to trust, it's now. We're going to keep things spoiler-free, so let's just say that Dean and Jack got the "McRib" deal they needed. Meanwhile, Sam got some "shadowy" intel on whether or not Billie (Lisa Berry) can be trusted- and gets to check out a very important library book in the process. Meanwhile, a certain divine duo get into a dust-up, Sam and Dean make nice before things turn deadly, and God throws a pissy fit and exits stage right. *Whew!* Now those were some tough spoiler hoops to leap through.

So with all of that in mind, Calvert takes viewers behind the scenes of "Unity" to offer his take on everything that's gone down- and where things might be going:

Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)