Supernatural "Inherit the Earth" Preview: Sam & Dean's One Last Hope?

Well, no one said that things weren't going to get righteously heartbreaking before The CW's Supernatural ends its run in two weeks. With that said, "Despair" proved that there's a huge difference between knowing something's coming and then finally seeing (and feeling) what that something was. Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) live to fight for one more day now that Billie's (Lisa Berry) been taken off the playing field- but not without a loss that the SPN Family is still feeling. Of course, Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) found a way to one-up our heroes when it comes to taking players off the field by having everyone else on the planet cease to exist (and angry God's got no time for finger-snapping and only knocking off half, Thanos).

So with Sam, Dean, and Jack awaiting the inevitable (whatever that entails), you'll see in the following preview images, overview, and promo trailer for the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, "Inherit the Earth" (with the series' two-hour series retrospective and finale locked in for Thursday, November 19) that's there's still one more player we haven't heard from: Michael (Jake Abel), who looks like he wants in on taking down God:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.