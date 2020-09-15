Supernatural – Jared Padalecki on Sam: "My Best Friend for 15 Years"

With the final days of The CW's Supernatural just around the corner, Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) checked in as a guest on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You. One of the aspects of the series that we like the most is just how free-folwing the conversations tend to be, which allows for a lot of topics to be covered with some depth and understanding- and this week's episode was no different. In it, Padalecki discusses the 15 season run that was Supernatural– in particular, what it was like filming the final episodes with Jensen Ackles and visiting places he may never see again, and how he echoes Ackles when it comes to not saying goodbye for good to the Winchesters: "I love Sam Winchester. He's been my best friend for 15 years."

Padalecki and Rosenbaum also discuss issues of mental health, anxiety, and depression; how his perspective on parenting changed during the quarantine; the backstory on what lead to his arrest several months ago, and more. Two of the biggest "geek-related" highlights include updates on his new series Walker (including how the COVID production delays make the season's episode count uncertain and what it as like speaking with Chuck Norris), and that he did a test screen in 2004 in the Superman costume for a feature film (let that one sink in):

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale set for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's another look at the end of the road for Sam, Dean, and Castiel- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"