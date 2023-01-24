Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Offers Dean BDay Wishes in Familiar Locale Supernatural star Jensen Ackles shared a video reminding us about The Winchesters & offering birthday love to Dean (in a familiar locale).

If you're a Supernatural fan, then you know that today's a big day for two very big reasons. First, you have a new episode of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring Supernatural spinoff prequel, The Winchesters, to enjoy (with a preview waiting for you below). But this Tuesday is a very different Tuesday because it's January 24th… the birthday of Ackles' Dean Winchester, brother of Jared Padalecki's Sam Winchester on the still hotly popular, long-running series. Taking to Instagram, Ackles shared a video to not only celebrate/offer a reminder about tonight's new episode of The Winchesters but also to offer Dean some happy birthday wishes. And he did all of that while going out for a jog… around Lafayette Cemetery.

Here's a look at Ackles' video post from earlier today… and since he mentions it in the video, we also have an overview, preview images & promo for tonight's episode of The CW's The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8, "Hang on to Your Life":

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 8 "Hang on to Your Life": A TIME FOR HEALING – With some intense emotions still lingering after their high-stakes recovery mission, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) stay close to home to watch over a newly returned Samuel Campbell (guest star, Tom Welling). When Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Carlos (JoJo Fleites) split off to investigate the death of a musician, Carlos is forced to face a part of his past he has been avoiding. Millie (Bianca Kajlich) spends time helping Samuel recover from his injuries and learns a little more about the Men of Letters. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Nic Chatree Sridej. Now, here's a look at the preview images & promo released for this week's episode: