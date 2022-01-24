Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on When Series-Ending Emotions Hit Hardest

If you're a fan of Amazon's The Boys or The CW's Supernatural then you were definitely not disappointed by Jensen Ackles's recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (which you can check out here). Over the past week or so, we've covered Ackles explaining how hard he had to work for his role as Soldier Boy on The Boys (including channeling his inner Butcher), how his wife Danneel Ackles & Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) helped him come around on the SPN series finale, and how the communication fell apart between him and co-star/friend Jared Padalecki over rolling out the news on the upcoming SPN prequel series (working title, "The Winchesters"). But with today being the birthday of Ackles's Dean Winchester (born January 24, 1979), it just feels right to check out one more reveal Ackles had about the long-running series.

So as much of an emotional rush as that final scene was of Dean and Sam (Padalecki) finally together again in Heaven on that all-too-familiar bridge, that wasn't the moment that made the series ending feel very real for Ackles. That moment came earlier in the episode, during the scene that Ackles would explain in the podcast he needed help coming to terms with. "The emotional scene came a few days earlier [from the final moments], which was when Dean dies and says goodbye to Sam and… basically… 'You gotta let me go.' That one was heavy," Ackles revealed. It was a scene where the emotions that were being acted out as well as the ones being truly felt began to merge. "It was a strong mixture of character performance tears and actor emotional real tears," he explained. If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure to check out the full interview below (and you can subscribe to the Inside of You YouTube channel here):