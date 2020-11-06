Supernatural: Kripke Thanks Stacey Abrams; Collins Offers to Intern

If there's one thing that's been pretty crystal clear over the past four months is that Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) and cast members Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins wear their political hearts on their sleeves when it comes to the U.S. election and the importance of voting- this year, in particular. So it's no surprise that they've also been big fans of 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and important voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. But with the U.S. election for president being a five-alarm-fire standoff between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Abrams ran point on an effort that did the unthinkable: moved Georgia from red to blue (though official results are still being signed off on).

Well, being a real-life superhero like that isn't about to go unnoticed or unappreciated by Kripke, who took to Twitter to basically throw Abrams the keys to the SPN kingdom as much-deserved thanks and appreciation for all that she's done for the voters of Georgia as well as voters across the United States of America:

Hi @staceyabrams. I'm the creator of #Supernatural & we're honored you dig the show. YOU SAVED THE WORLD FOR REAL. If you want ANYTHING #SPN, reach out, its the least we could do. Thanks for all you do, the #SPNFamily is proud to have you! @JensenAckles @jarpad @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/TpbR5GR1pR — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 6, 2020

Collins took it one step further… anyone named "Stacey Abrams" looking for an unpaid intern?

Also, @staceyabrams, if you need an unpaid intern to pick up your dry cleaning or clean the grout in your bathroom tiles, I am interested in applying for the position. You are a hero to all of us. https://t.co/RxqbLAIIsx — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 6, 2020

Heading back to the on-screen world, if you caught this week's episode of The CW's Supernatural then you know Sam, Dean, Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's war against Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) took a tragic turn by the time the credits rolled of the first of the series' final three episodes, "Despair." While most of the SPN Family already knows what went down, we're still going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we have to do a little background deep-dive.

First off? The entire world's gone. Yup. Like "gone" gone. But that's not the important part. Finding themselves trapped in the bunker, Billie aka Death (Lisa Berry) wasn't going anywhere until she saw Dean dead. Only one problem- Billie didn't realize just how much Castile loved Dean and how much he meant to him. Playing upon his deal with the Empty, Castiel delivered a feel-crushing speech about how knowing Dean and the sacrifices he's made throughout his life to help others showed him what true love and happiness meant- changing him in the process. And with an, "I love you," Castiel true happiness summoned the Empty- taking Castiel and Billie with it.

Here's a look at Collins's first reactions post-episode airing:

#Supernatural Tonight, watching Cas talk to Dean, I got lost in the story and forgot for a moment that I'm the one who plays that angel and I thought, "He's how I want to be. He's openhearted and he's selfless and he's true." — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 6, 2020

Now here's a look at the long-running series' penultimate episode "Inherit the Earth"- which finds Sam and Dean… well… let's just say they don't have to worry about traffic:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.