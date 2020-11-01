Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For

The epic battle between the "Team Winchester" crew of Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel (Misha Collins) and Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) is down to only a handful of remaining episodes as The CW's Supernatural leaves the air after 15 seasons. But before that final road gets traveled down, there are some serious matters in the real world that still need to be resolved. Namely, the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump and Mike Pence (as well as numerous Congressional races).

Now, series creator Eric Kripke has already chimed in to say that Sam and Dean would be "Team Biden/Harris" and it's not like you can find anyone anymore who's not invested in the election- one way or another. Add to that the fact that Padalecki, Ackles, and Collins wear their policies and political support on their sleeves, and it's easy to understand why the trio would spend some time via video chat with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- Minnesota) and Amy Biden to discuss the election, the importance of getting people out to vote, the important policy decisions that hang in the balance, and more.

This brings us to the following preview images for the next episode "Despair," with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence. Next week brings the return of two familiar faces. In front of the camera, Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there) while behind the camera, Richard Speight, Jr. directs. The SPN Family knows Speight, Jr. from his turn as the archangel Gabriel as well as having directed over ten episodes since the 11th season. In fact, here's a quick look at the director in action for next week's episode:

Following up on the behind-the-scenes look, here's a preview of what's going on in front of the camera:

Now here's a look at the promo for next week's episode:

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

