Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles on Back Roads Americana; Unity Preview

As The CW's Supernatural winds down its final episodes (no worries- we'll keep this a spoiler-free zone), Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are now more than well aware of what has to happen to Jack (Alexander Calvert) if they're to put an end to God aka Chuck's (Rob Benedict) path of destruction. Dean sees Billie's (Lisa Berry) plan as the only way, no matter what the cost. Sam? Not so much- but if there's another play to be made then they need to make it soon. Because Chuck's done destroying other worlds… and he's getting ready to pay Sam and Dean a return visit.

So with that in mind, we get a break in the action as Ackles and Padalecki offer their thoughts on how important "Back Roads Americana" has been during the series' 15 season run. Following that, we have a look at the promo and episode overview for next week's episode "Unity"- which finds Dean and Jack seeking God's "version 1.0":

Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo) Here's a look back at the teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End."