Supernatural Prequel Casts Bianca Kajlich as Sam & Dean's Grandmother

We're adding more faces to Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) family tree, with Bianca Kajlich (Legacies, Rules of Engagement) joining the cast of The CW & EP Ackles' Supernatural prequel pilot The Winchesters. Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) – and told from the perspective of Ackles' Dean Winchester, The Winchesters tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. Kajlich is set to play John's mother, Millie Winchester, grandmother of Dean and Sam. Kajlich's Millie is hard-working, tough, and has done the bulk of parenting in her family for the past 15 years. She has always worried John, a Vietnam veteran, would take after his father and wanted to prevent him from pursuing a dangerous life. She is now coming to grips with the fact that this is exactly what John plans to do. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (THR exclusive).

Donnelly's Mary Campbell is a 19-year-old who's been fighting the forces of darkness for most of her life. After losing someone close to her, she considers quitting the family business — until her father's disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team. Rodger's John Winchester has recently returned from Vietnam. Selfless and clear-headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter. Nida Khurshid's (Station 19) Latika Desai is fiercely intelligent and braver than she believes. A young hunter-in-training, Latika Desai uses research and problem-solving skills to help her face her fears in battling dark forces. Newcomer Jojo Fleites's Carlos Cervantez is easygoing, confident, and a natural when it comes to fighting demons. But most of all, Carlos Cervantez is a boost of positivity for the team as it takes on more serious threats.