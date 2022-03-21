Supernatural Prequel Pilot: Roger, Donnelly as John & Mary Winchester

Only days after the first round of casting news, the pilot for the Jensen Ackles-executive produced "Supernatural" spinoff series The Winchesters has found its John & Mary Winchester in Drake Roger (The In Between) and Meg Donnelly (American Housewife). Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – and told from the perspective of Ackles' Dean Winchester, The Winchesters tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. Donnelly's Mary Campbell is a 19-year-old who's been fighting the forces of darkness for most of her life. After losing someone close to her, she considers quitting the family business — until her father's disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team. Roger's John Winchester has recently returned from Vietnam. Selfless and clear-headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Khurshid's Latika Desai is fiercely intelligent and braver than she believes. A young hunter-in-training, Latika Desai uses research and problem-solving skills to help her face her fears in battling dark forces. Fleites's Carlos Cervantez is easygoing, confident, and a natural when it comes to fighting demons. But most of all, Carlos Cervantez is a boost of positivity for the team as it takes on more serious threats. Now here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the pilot news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family: