Supernatural Preview: What's Left for Sam & Dean to "Carry On" About?

So this is it, Supernatural fans. After 15 seasons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) battles against the darkness are set to come to an end with this week's series finale, "Carry On." After last week pretty much cleared up the show's mythology, this week looks to be squarely focused on the Winchesters but in the following preview images, things appear to be back to Sam-and-Dean levels of normal- which is what's making us feel a bit nervous. Series showrunner Andrew Dabb explained during an earlier interview that they approached the penultimate and series finale episodes as unofficial "two-parters" that would allow them to cover the mythology in the "first hour" while in the second hour, the focus and return back to Sam and Dean.

"It seemed like a lot to land all of our myth and a satisfying farewell. Doing it all in 42 minutes would have been really difficult," he explained. "So, better for us to treat it almost like a two-parter, where a lot of the myth stuff, not all of it, but a lot it gets dealt with in episode 19 and then 20 can focus more on the characters and their journeys. We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things."

Once their approach was in place, Dabb says that creating the perfect ending became a group effort of contributions. "When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," said Dabb. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way." While he knows that you can never please all of the viewers, Dabb says the series finale is "fitting" considering the 15 seasons the show has shared with its fans: "We believe it feels like a fitting end to the show. We're happy with it and the hope is that the fans will be too."

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END — After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"