Supernatural, The Boys Cast Members Joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Eric Kripke is joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris on September 24th - and he's bringing Supernatural and The Boys cast members with him.

Co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) let the message ring across the pop culture landscape on Thursday: Geeks & Nerds for Harris (a new title with a new Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) would be meeting on September 24th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT) to coordinate and mobilize support and raise awareness (and funds) for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's campaign. How can you be a part? Simple! Just head on over to the website and RSVP that you're going to be joining the cause – and yes, it's free. Here's what you can expect – directly from the coordinators: "Lynda and her sidekick Sabrina will host a 2-3 hour program featuring America's geek icons and their fans. We'll explore how the themes of these stories connect to the Harris-Walz ticket values of unity and fighting injustice." Some famous faces will be checking in to offer their insights and support – including George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Felicia Day, Patty Jenkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Stacey Abrams, and others as we get closer to the date. Following up on his promise to Carter last month that he was coming aboard, Eric Kripke (The Boys, Supernatural) wasted little time confirming that he plans on being there – and he's not coming alone.

"I'll be there, along with soon-to-be-announced cast from #TheBoys & #Supernatural. Trust me, some heavy hitters. If you're a fan of either show, you won't wanna miss this. #SPNFamily," Kripke shared on social media, already getting some interesting responses from interested folks in the comments section:

And here's a look back at the initial exchange between Kripke and Carter from last month:

