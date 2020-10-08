Supernatural Watch Party: Collins, Ackles, Padalecki, Kripke & More!

With The CW's Supernatural set to shuffle off the programming coil starting with Thursday night's first of the remaining seven episodes, Misha Collins is giving the SPN Family a one-of-a-kind ay to watch "Last Holiday": with Collins, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, series creator Eric Kripke, and executive producer Robert Singer during the "Supernatural Watch Party for Democracy" event. Starting at 7:30 p.m. PT, the virtual watch party will allow participants to chat via Zoom while screening the series return. Along with the screening, Andrew Yang, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Doug Jones, MJ Hegar (who is running for senate), and others will be online to encourage people to get out and vote on November 3rd, and how to help others get to the polls. Space is limited to the first 10,000 so take your chance here- but if you're out of luck, you can still watch the Zoom chat as its simultaneously live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Here's a look back at the newest teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." Following that, we have a look at the episode overviews for series return "Last Holiday" (premiering Thursday, October 8th) as well as "Gimme Shelter" and "Drag Me Away (From You)."

Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams. Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin.

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Misha Collins via Instagram post), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"