Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night! "Young Frankenstein"/"Frankenstein"

MeTV's "Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza" tonight: Svengoolie offers 1974's Young Frankenstein, and the House of Svengoolie offers 1931's Frankenstein.

As MeTV's "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza" continues lighting up the Halloween season, tonight brings another round of double-features from Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). With the festivities kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, 7 pm CT, we've got a classic and a comedy classic take on Frankenstein. Svengoolie kicks things off with Mel Brooks' excellent 1974 film, Young Frankenstein. Following that, the House of Svengoolie travels back to 1931 for the Boris Karloff classic, Frankenstein. Here's a rundown of both films, along with a trailer for each film. Following that, we have a look ahead to next weekend's double feature:

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Young Frankenstein" (8:00-11:00 pm ET/PT). 1974, Stars: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr, Cloris Leachman. Mel Brooks directs the sharpest comedy of his stellar career with this greatest of all horror movie send-ups, regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made. An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body with hilarious results.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Frankenstein" (11:00 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1931, Stars Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, Boris Karloff. Dr. Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "The Fly" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1958, Stars: Vincent Price, David Hedison. A scientist is transformed into a horrifying human/fly hybrid, after a science experiment goes terribly wrong.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Return of the Fly" (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT). 1959, Stars: Vincent Price, Brett Halsey, David Frankham. Phillippe Delambre, the now-adult son of The Fly, does some experimentation of his own.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!