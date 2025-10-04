Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" Kicks Off Tonight: "Mr. Chicken" & "Baby Jane"

MeTV's "Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza" double feature tonight features The Ghost and Mr. Chicken and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Here's a look!

Article Summary Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza launches on MeTV with double features on Saturday nights all October long.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? headline the kickoff night.

Sven Squad returns with fan-favorite hosts and new horror-comedy segments each week.

See the full October schedule of spooky classics, horror premieres, and cult favorites here.

We love October and we love the Halloween season – and we especially love the way the holiday is celebrated over on MeTV. With tonight being the first Saturday night of "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza," we've got the first round of double-features from Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, 7 pm CT, Svengoolie is offering up the Don Knotts-starring The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, with the House of Svengoolie rolling out Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

To help set the mood, we have some previews, overviews, and trailers to pass along. In addition, we have a look at what else is on tap for the rest of the month:

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Ghost & Mr. Chicken" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond. A timid typesetter hasn't a ghost of a chance of becoming a reporter – until he decides to solve a murder mystery and ends up spending a fright-filled night in a haunted house.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1962, Stars Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono. A former vaudeville child star torments her paraplegic sister, who eclipsed her as a movie star, in their decaying Hollywood mansion while desperately clinging to hopes of a comeback.

Svengoolie/House of Svengoolie October Schedule

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Them" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1954, Stars: James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon. The earliest atomic tests in New Mexico cause common ants to mutate into giant man-eating monsters that threaten civilization.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Arachnophobia" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1990, Stars Jeff Daniels, Julian Sands, John Goodman. A new species of South American killer spider hitches a lift to a California town in a coffin and starts to breed, leaving a trail of deaths that puzzle and terrify young Dr. Ross Jennings, who is newly arrived in town with his family.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Young Frankenstein" (8:00-11:00 pm ET/PT). 1974, Stars: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr, Cloris Leachman. Mel Brooks directs the sharpest comedy of his stellar career with this greatest of all horror movie send-ups, regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made. An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body with hilarious results.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Frankenstein" (11:00 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1931, Stars Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, Boris Karloff. Dr. Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "The Fly" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1958, Stars: Vincent Price, David Hedison. A scientist is transformed into a horrifying human/fly hybrid, after a science experiment goes terribly wrong.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Return of the Fly" (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT). 1959, Stars: Vincent Price, Brett Halsey, David Frankham. Phillippe Delambre, the now-adult son of The Fly, does some experimentation of his own.

