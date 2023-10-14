Posted in: TV | Tagged: Abbott and Costello, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, frankenstein, MeTV, Rich Koz, svengoolie

Svengoolie Hosts Halloween BOOnanza – And You Can Live-Tweet Along!

Svengoolie and MeTV are hosting a Halloween BOOnanza on Saturdays during the month of October where you can live-tweet along with Sven.

Calling all Svengoolie fans! It's Saturday night, and that means you'll surely be tuning in to MeTV to catch the antics of everyone's favorite horror host from the Chicagoland area. Tonight you're in for a real treat as ol' Sven will be hosting an all-time classic in Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein. And if that's not enough to get you to tune in, all during tonight's broadcast, you can live tweet with Svengoolie himself, and your tweets may make it on the air! In fact, you should be tuning in on Saturdays this month for a lot of extra Svengoolie goodness!

Svengoolie tweeted (X'd? Who the hell knows anymore?) out this afternoon, saying, "You can live Tweet during all three Sven shows tonight on MeTV- "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein", "Invaders from Mars" and " Svengoolie Uncrypted"! Just use the hashtag #svengoolie in your Tweet! Spend all evening with me!"

If you have never seen Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, you are in for a real treat! It's a great horror/comedy on its own, but when you look at the list of all-timers this 1948 film directly inspired, including the likes of Shaun of the Dead, An American Werewolf In London, and a little-known film called Ghostbusters, it's a pretty big deal, and you are guaranteed to be in for a good time in joining Svengoolie in watching and tweeting about it tonight.

The presentation is part of MeTV and Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-nanza, where they will be showing some horror classics along with some schlock classics, all with plenty of laughs from the commentary of Sven and his wacky cast of characters. The event will air every Saturday night in October on MeTV.

To catch the classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein with Svengoolie and live tweet with the man himself, tune in to MeTV tonight (check your local listings).

