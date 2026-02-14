Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie & House of Sven DF Tonight! "Dracula" & "Dinoshark" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's double feature from Svengoolie and the House of Sven on MeTV, beginning at 8 pm ET: Dracula and Dinoshark.

Enjoy Bela Lugosi's classic Dracula, followed by 2010's cult favorite Dinoshark for a night of fun horror.

Previews, official trailers, and insider tips from Svengoolie on both featured films are included.

And don't forget to check out Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week.

We've got another extra special night tonight on MeTV, with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) teaming for their monthly double feature. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie will screen the classic 1931 Bela Lugosi-starring Dracula. Following that, at 10:30 pm ET/9:30 CT, the House of Sven has 2010's Dinoshark on tap. To make sure you're ready for tonight's festivities, we have previews for tonight's screening, trailers for both features, Svengoolie offering a rundown of what to expect, and (maybe) even a funny note to end things on.

First up, here's a look at the trailers for tonight's double feature, followed by a lot more of what you need to know:

You can check out the trailer for Dracula and Dinoshark below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Jose Armandas from Seattle, WA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Dracula" and "Dinoshark" : "We'll talk about the cast and the production, which, once again, we will be showing with the added musical soundtrack that first accompanied the film on its French DVD version. The score, composed with stock library music, offsets some of the usual "film hiss" on the original movie soundtrack, which often seems amplified by the original's lack of background music. Honestly, at times, some added sound effects seem a bit overbearing, but overall, we think this version provides an interesting viewing experience- especially for those of us who have seen the film in its original state so many times. We add to the proceedings with all manner of Sven segments- from some Drac marketing ideas to Nostalgiaferatoo and Gwengoolie and Imp visits, a song, a quick and appropriate cameo by a late great actor, and a selection of some of our past vampire-based buffoonery-plus some nods to Valentine's Day.

Then, Nostalgiaferatoo, the Imp, and Gwengoolie are back, to present a fish tale with a familiar premise- that of a prehistoric creature being released from its icy grave- this time, due to global warming! Over time, this pliosaur ( a kind of dinosaur/shark combination) matures and begins dining on vacationers at a resort in Puerta Villarta! One man who knows the score must try to convince authorities that this prehistoric beast is alive and well- and action must be taken before he uses the resort as a smorgasbord! The Sven Squad will fill you in on the cast and provide plenty of bonus entertainment as usual!"

