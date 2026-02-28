Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie Launches "The War of the Worlds" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Svengoolie returns tonight, with a screening of 1953's The War of the Worlds set to kick off on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Here's our preview!

Article Summary Svengoolie hosts The War of the Worlds (1953) tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with special guests.

House of Svengoolie features Sarah Palmer's Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's IMP, and Bill Leff's Nostalgiaferatoo.

Preview includes the official trailer, show clips, and Svengoolie's insider blog about tonight's screening.

Enjoy Kerwyn's Joke of the Week and fun facts about the film's groundbreaking special effects and history.

Another Saturday night means another night on MeTV with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) is stepping aside and letting the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie returns as our ghoulish ringmaster for a screening of 1953's The War of the Worlds. Produced by George Pal, directed by Byron Haskin, and written by Barré Lyndon, the film was based on H.G. Wells' 1898 novel of the same name. Starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2011. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview of the show waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for The War of the Worlds, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for The War of the Worlds below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Pete Barnacos from Fort Myers, FL:

Svengoolie on House of Sven's Screening of "The War of the Worlds": "This is an outstanding movie- the first screen adaptation of the H.G. Wells story- with ground-breaking special effects for the time, helmed by producer George Pal and his team. Our leading man is Gene Barry, with cast mates like Ann Robinson and Les Tremaine. We'll introduce you to the cast, explain the history of how this film came about, and, yes, touch on the radio broadcast version of the story done by Orson Welles that panicked America. You'll also get info on the special effects- breaking news coverage from our Sven Squad- a new song- and more talk with our "Nightmare on Elm Street" friends Robert England and Amanda Wyss!"

