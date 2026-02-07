Posted in: Current News, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Serves Up "The Gorgon" TONIGHT! Here's Our Preview

Svengoolie serves up a screening of Hammer Film Productions' 1964 film The Gorgon tonight on MeTV. Here's a look at what you can expect...

After getting some great news about the Halloween season and The Wizard of Oz yesterday, we're back with a look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have on tap for us tonight. For this go-around, Svengoolie will be screening 1964's The Gorgon. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, the film was produced by the famed Hammer Films, directed by Terence Fisher, with a screenplay by John Gilling and Anthony Nelson Keys, story by J. Llewellyn Divine, and a cast that includes Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Richard Pasco, Barbara Shelley, and Michael Goodliffe. To make sure you're ready for tonight's festivities, we have a preview of tonight's screening, Svengoolie offering a rundown of what to expect, and (maybe) even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for The Gorgon below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Melissa Grant from Bayonne, NJ:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Gorgon": "This 1964 full-color Hammer film boasts a cast with Cushing, Lee, the beautiful Barbara Shelley, and even an actor best known to most as one of the first reincarnations of the Dr. Who character! We'll talk about them and explain some facts about the Gorgon of mythology, as well as show a commercial for a Gorgon business offshoot. We'll serenade you with a song, and throughout the show-we're proud to present some segments from our live onstage talk show at Flashback Weekend last year, with two well-known filmmakers- Joe Dante of 'Gremlins' and 'The Howling' fame, and Barbara Crampton, actress and producer and star of several Stuart Gordon horror films, who will explain why she does not necessarily like the monicker "scream queen".

