Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: House of Svengoolie, svengoolie, The Sven Squad, The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz Set for MeTV in October; Svengoolie Screening Set

MeTV will air The Wizard of Oz as part of this year's Halloween BOO-Nanza, including a special screening with Svengoolie and the Sven Squad.

Article Summary The Wizard of Oz returns to broadcast TV in October as part of MeTV's Halloween BOO-Nanza event.

Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie will host a special screening of The Wizard of Oz on MeTV.

This marks the first free broadcast airing of The Wizard of Oz since it last premiered on CBS in 1998.

MeTV confirms the film will air uncut and be surrounded by exclusive Halloween surprises for fans.

Normally, we're covering what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for us on MeTV on a Saturday night. But for this go-around, we've got some great news to pass along regarding this October's Halloween BOO-Nanza. MeTV has locked down the exclusive broadcast rights to air MGM's The Wizard of Oz. Why's that a big deal? That will mark nearly three decades since the timeless classic last aired on free broadcast television (on CBS on May 9, 1998). That means viewers will get several chances during the month to enjoy the film – and that includes a special screening with Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie. "MeTV will return the classic 'Wizard of Oz' to broadcast TV for the first time since 1998! Watch for it in October- and one airing will be with the Sven Squad and me!" the film host posted earlier today.

Here's a look at what Svengoolie had to share earlier today about the big Halloween season event:

MeTV will return the classic "Wizard of Oz" to broadcast TV for the first time since 1998! Watch for it in October- and one airing will be with the Sven Squad and me! — Svengoolie (@Svengoolie) February 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"The Wizard of Oz is more than a movie, it is a shared American experience that was defined by the annual tradition of gathering around the television set," shared Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting. "We are thrilled to bring the film back to broadcast television this October on MeTV. It will be presented without any edits and will be surrounded by surprises we will announce later, making the film the centerpiece of our expanded annual MeTV Halloween BOO-Nanza programming event."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!