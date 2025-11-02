Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, Talamasca

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E03: "The Task at Hand" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Season 1 Episode 3: "The Task at Hand."

Article Summary Episode 3 of Talamasca centers on Guy facing tough truths about Helen and the Seven Five Two’s true importance.

Jasper’s mysterious motives come into focus, promising more dramatic layers to the Talamasca’s inner workings.

Expect new revelations about the supernatural world’s history and the Talamasca’s secret role in it.

A dangerous mission tests loyalties as Guy weighs who he can trust within the secretive Talamasca order.

With Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order set to hit AMC tonight (play nice with the spoilers, AMC+ viewers), it appears that S01E03: "The Task at Hand" will be offering Guy (Denton) some answers about why the Seven Five Two is so essential – assuming Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) can be trusted, of course. And then there's the not-so-small matter of Jasper (William Fichtner) and his true agenda, with more layers seemingly set to be revealed. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek at the latest chapter:

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3 Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3: "The Task at Hand" – Guy questions his trust in Helen and the Talamasca in the wake of a dangerous mission. Helen tells Guy the story of the Seven Five Two and its place in the history of the supernatural world. New information comes to light. Written by Donald Joh & Vinnie Wilhelm.

The mission is dangerous, but crucial. Don't miss an all-new episode of Anne Rice's #TALAMASCA: The Secret Order tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/09Lo0FhqJs — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@AMCsAnneRice) November 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

