Tales of the Walking Dead: EP Channing Powell Signals Filming Start

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) and "The Walking Dead" CCO Scott M. Gimple's upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, it was last week and there were reports that filming would be kicking off this week. Well, those reports turned out to be true as Powell confirmed via clapperboard that filming was underway with veteran TWD Universe director (TWD, Fear TWD) Michael Satrazemis and cinematographer Adam Suschitzky BSC, aboard (along with a look at Powell's on-set EP chair).

Here's a look at Powell's Instagram post making the start of filming officially… official?! You know what? Let's try, "… confirming the start of production." Either way, here's the good news:

According to reports last week in The Gainsville Times, Tales TWD (though it's listed as "The Tales of the Walking Dead"?!) was set to begin filming in Buford on January 18, with the shoot expected to last 53 days according to the filed agreement. For a $30,000 donation to the Friends of Hall County Fire Services Fund that will be used "for future equipment and gear purchases" (according to Fire Chief Chris Armstrong), the production was able to lease the property at 5711 Holiday Road (the future site of Hall County Fire Station 17). Currently, there are a "Mini Mart" convenience store and a Mexican restaurant named "2 Panchos" on the site built for filming, along with a parking lot.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

"This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we've told before," Gimple said. "I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV. I started as a fan of 'The Walking Dead' and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show."