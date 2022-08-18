Tales of the Walking Dead S01E01 "Evie / Joe" Now Available For Free

Last weekend saw the series premiere of AMC's horror anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead, with the Terry Crews & Olivia Munn-starring premiere, "Evie / Joe," introducing TWD fans to two new characters in the franchise's universe while vibing like a backdoor pilot that we would definitely check out (our thoughts on the episode, here). But just in case you need a little more convincing, how about we have the episode waiting for you below to check out? Seriously. and it comes courtesy of AMC and YouTube. In the road-trip story, a reclusive prepper Joe (Crews), abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally Evie (Munn), who is his opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.

So here's your chance to check out the first episode of AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, followed by a preview of what to come with the spinoff series' second episode:

Ahead of this weekend's next chapter, we have a pretty impressive preview image package for S01E02 "Blair / Gina" (directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Kari Drake) to pass along as Blair (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell) find themselves trapped together as the city of Atlanta goes to Hell in a handbasket, forcing the duo to work together if they want to make it out of the city limits alive:

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit AMC screens this Sunday, August 21st, with S01E02 "Blair / Gina," here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.