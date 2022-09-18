Tales of the Walking Dead S01E06 "La Doña" Clip: Can They Be Trusted?

With only hours to go until the season finale of AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead hits our screens (currently streaming on AMC+), we have a sneak preview of what's ahead with S01E06 "La Doña"(directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Lindsey Villarreal). In the following clip, Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) make their case as to why they need to be able to stay there, at least for the night. But Alma (Julie Carmen) isn't buying it. Is she right to be wary of these strangers? Is there more going on than it appears? Here's a look back at the preview images and overview for "La Doña," followed by the preview clip released earlier today.

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 6 "La Doña": A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple's psyche and their relationship. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Lindsey Villarreal.

Was asking for help a good idea? Find out on the Season Finale of #TalesOfTWD tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/MCmCSwfGH2 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.