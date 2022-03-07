Tales of the Walking Dead Showrunner Powell Shares Filming Update

Today has already brought big news to "The Walking Dead" universe in the form of the newly-announced Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring spinoff series Isle of the Dead and the release of a new batch of preview images for this weekend's chapter of The Walking Dead that appears to confirm major fan theory about Commonwealth Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her connection to Alexandria. But the news isn't stopping there, with the anthology's showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) checking in to let fans know that work is currently underway on Episode 104 (directed by Deborah Kampmeier)

AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), and Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys) are reportedly set to join the ever-expanding cast. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop). In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) & Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. Now here's a look at Powell's Instagram post offering an update on filming:

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

"This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we've told before," WDU CCO Scott M. Gimple said. "I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV. I started as a fan of 'The Walking Dead' and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show." With each standalone episode focusing on both new & familiar faces from the franchise's universe and serving as a springboard for potential spinoffs, Gimple and Powell will executive produce.