Tales of the Walking Dead Showrunner: Season Locked & Ready To Go

As if a new episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead wasn't already good enough TWD universe news for the weekend, we have none other than Tales of the Walking Dead EP & showrunner Channing Powell checking in with some excellent news on the next spinoff series. Earlier this month, Powell confirmed that the mix of the first episode was complete. Now two weeks later? Powell has locked the sixth episode, and when you're a six-episode season then you know what that means? Yup, the horror anthology series is fully locked in and ready for our screens. Take a look at this screencap from Powell's Instagram Stories post confirming the good news (and sharing their choice of celebratory drink):

The horror anthology stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunters, See), and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone). But Samantha Morton reprising her role as Alpha is the one that we might just be looking forward to the most. In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) & Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) are each directing an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. Set to premiere this summer, here's a look back at the first teaser for Tales of the Walking Dead:

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world." TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell will executive produce.