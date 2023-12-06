Posted in: NBC, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Person of the Year, preview, taylor swift, taylor swift beautiful ghosts

Taylor Swift Named 2023 TIME Person of the Year; Interview Highlights

Taylor Swift has been named 2023 TIME Person of the Year - with Swift discussing Travis Kelce, Scooter Braun/catalog issues & more.

Article Summary Taylor Swift named 2023 TIME Person of the Year for her global impact.

Swift opens up about her music catalog's controversial sale to Scooter Braun.

Discusses her private relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and its public aspect.

Reflects on the societal shift valuing feminine pop culture contributions.

We all knew that this was Taylor Swift's world & we're all just living in it – and TIME made it official earlier today by announcing that the singer, songwriter & global phenomenon had been named "2023 Person of the Year" for her success as an entertainer, businesswoman, and so much more. Along with three worldwide covers featuring photography by Inez and Vinoodh, Swift sits down with TIME's Sam Lansky for an exclusive, in-depth conservation that covers a wide range of topics – Swift's first in close to four years. After a look at what the publication had to say about its decision, check out some highlights from the interview – including Swift's thoughts on the Scooter Braun matter, how her relationship with Travis Kelce played out in public, and what the success of her tour, the film Barbie & Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" mean in the big picture.

TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes, "The person chosen has typically been a ruler over traditional domains of power…very often a politician or a titan of industry…And yet the person whose singular influence was revealed throughout 2023 has held none of these roles—or anything remotely similar…Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light…Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story," writes TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, explaining the decision.

As the team that made the final call sees it, "…much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated," Jacobs added. "For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year." Now, here's a look at some highlights from Swift's POTY interview:

On Her $300 Million Catalog Being Sold to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings: "With the Scooter thing, my masters were being sold to someone who actively wanted them for nefarious reasons, in my opinion…I was so knocked on my ass by the sale of my music and to whom it was sold…I was like, 'Oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don't know what to do.'"

On How Her Relationship with NFL Star Travis Kelce Played Out Publicly: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell…We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

On How "Eras Tour" Success, "Barbie," and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Feels Like an Inflection Point: "If we have to speak stereotypically about the feminine and the masculine…women have been fed the message that what we naturally gravitate toward…Girlhood, feelings, love, breakups, analyzing those feelings, talking about them nonstop, glitter, sequins! We've been taught that those things are more frivolous than the things that stereotypically gendered men gravitate toward, right?… And what has existed since the dawn of time? A patriarchal society. What fuels a patriarchal society? Money, flow of revenue, the economy. So actually, if we're going to look at this in the most cynical way possible, feminine ideas becoming lucrative means that more female art will get made. It's extremely heartening."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!