Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: beyonce, Grammys, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Presents Beyoncé with Grammys Gold for "Cowboy Carter"

CBS's 67th Grammys: Here's a look at Taylor Swift presenting Beyoncé with the award for Best Country Album for "Cowboy Carter."

CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards is proving to be an even better event than we were expecting. It mixes award winners with amazing performances, and Noah is making the case to host every awards show. This year, the Grammys ceremony is focusing largely on honoring, supporting, and raising funds for those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires and the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight – and they are raising some serious funds. In terms of awards, we had a very cool moment when Taylor Swift presented the Grammy Award for Best Country Album to Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter – who was nominated alongside F-1 Trillion from Post Malone, Deeper Well from Kacey Musgraves, Higher from Chris Stapleton, and Whirlwind from Lainey Wilson.

Here's a look at Swift presenting Beyoncé with the Grammy Award for Best Country Album and Beyoncé's acceptance speech:

The Grammys Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

Who's Hosting & Presenting During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? Trevor Noah is set to host, with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith confirmed as presenters.

Who's Performing During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? So far, we know that Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims have been tapped to perform, with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teaming up to perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.

What About Special Performances During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? There will be a series of special performances that will include the annual "In Memoriam" segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of The City of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear during those performances.

CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards Is About Much More Than Awards: To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!