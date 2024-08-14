Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, teacup, teaser

Teacup: Peacock's Horror-Thriller Series Gets Teaser, New Images

Debuting on October 10, here's a new look at Peacock & EP James Wan's horror-thriller series Teacup (inspired by Robert McCammon's Stinger).

Peacock's upcoming horror-thriller series Teacup made quite the impression during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024, dropping a date announcement teaser confirming that the eight-episode series will premiere on October 10th (releasing two episodes per week throughout the month). Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

With Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) on board as showrunner and executive producer – joined by James Wan and Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, M3GAN) as executive producer – the series stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Now, we have an official teaser to pass along to creep you out (waiting above), as well as a new image gallery and key art poster waiting for you below. In addition, we look back on what McCulloch and Wan had to share about the project:

Showrunner/EP Ian McCulloch had this to share about the upcoming series:

"When Atomic Monster first approached me about creating a series adaptation of Robert McCammon's 'Stinger'—a no-holds-barred, gargantuan spectacle of a novel along the lines of 'The Stand,' 'Independence Day' and 'Mars Attacks'—to be honest, I didn't want to throw my hat in the ring. I'm not a spectacle writer. I'm a less-is-more writer. I gravitate more toward what are known as keyhole epics. Large stories told through small lenses. Think 'Signs,' 'The Thing,' 'A Quiet Place.'

But here's the thing. I read 'Stinger' and it stayed with me. Wouldn't leave me alone. I just couldn't stop thinking about its razor-sharp premise, how it unfolds over the course of a single harrowing day, and about the relatable and real family McCammon puts center stage. That's when the flash bang-light bulb idea hit…

What if I adapted 'Stinger' in a way that honors the book and stays true to the kinds of stories I like to tell? Keep the conceit. Keep 'Stinger's' most effective elements. Take away the large ensemble. Take away the giant set pieces. Even take away the book's crowded town setting. The adaptation would be like an acoustic guitar version of, say, a Radiohead song. It won't have the production value, electronic instruments, loops, or synthesized bells and whistles but it will still have the melody, the structure, the lyrics, the real magic at the core, all the stuff that makes a great song a great song.

All of which is to say I could suddenly see exactly what to do and how to do it. Two weeks later, Atomic Monster had the script for the first episode. Soon after that, Peacock bought it. Not so long after that, both my creative and career dreams actually started coming true as more scripts were written, hires made, actors cast, sets built, and production began…

Of course, during production the series changed and evolved. Just as it should. Even the title's different. 'Stinger' is now 'Teacup.' The reasons for this are too spoilery to share but watch the first few episodes and all will be revealed. Point being, the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can't-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic—of the keyhole variety, of course. But as singular, strange, and surprising as I hope 'Teacup' is, all you need to do is peel away the layers, characters, situations, and mythology and look behind the thrills, chills, hairpin turns and make-you gasp reveals. Do all that and you'll see, at its heart, Teacup is still very much standing on the shoulders of 'Stinger.' Just as it should."

EP James Wan had this to share with viewers regarding the upcoming series:

"After reading Robert McCammon's book 'Stinger,' the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark. The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity — often lacking in edgy narratives. Add in our incredibly talented cast led by Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer and fans are in for a true edge-of-your-seat experience.

Teacup defies easy labels. It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we've loved creating it!"

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's Teacup sees Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) serving as showrunner and executive producer. In addition, author Robert McCammon (Stinger) serves as an executive producer – as does director E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero). Additional executive producers include James Wan ("The Conjuring Universe," Archive 81, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen.

