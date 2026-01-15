Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted Season 2 Trailer: Seth MacFarlane Series Returns on March 5th

With the eight-episode return set for March 5th, here's the trailer for Peacock's Seth MacFarlane and Max Burkholder-starring Ted Season 2.

Article Summary Ted Season 2 premieres March 5, 2026, bringing more wild antics to Peacock's hit comedy series.

Seth MacFarlane returns as Ted, joined by Max Burkholder as teenage John Bennett in a '90s prequel setting.

The new season explores Ted and John's high school senior year in a dysfunctional Boston family home.

All eight episodes will stream at once, promising more foul-mouthed, heartfelt humor for Ted fans.

With Showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's MacFarlane and Max Burkholder-starring Ted set to kick off its second season on Thursday, March 5, 2026, we're getting our best look yet at what the prequel series has to offer. That's right: along with a new set of preview images, we have a look at the official trailer (which we have waiting for you above). In addition, we have a look back at the official series/season overview and a special message from MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh regarding what's ahead.

The hit comedic prequel series to the Ted films finds us in the '90s, and Ted the bear's (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

It's 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together, they live in a working-class Boston home with John's parents, Matty and Susan, and their cousin, Blaire. Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and frequently clashes with his liberal niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.

"We've made a second season of our show 'Ted,' which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life," MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh shared about the upcoming season. "We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family. On the off-chance the series is not your cup of tea, a great way to get us back is to leave all the episodes playing to completion on multiple devices throughout the house. That'll show us."

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC, Peacock's Ted is executive-produced by MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh. In addition, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson via Fuzzy Door, also serve as executive producers. All eight episodes of the second season will debut on Peacock on March 5, 2026.

