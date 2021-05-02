Teen Titans Go/DC Super Hero Girls' Space-cation's All We Ever Wanted

Everyone knows that Memorial Day Weekend is one of those holiday weekends that is known for travel- and a whole lot of it. From local get-togethers to larger vacation plans (pre and post-pandemic, obviously), it's one of those times of the year that folks look at to be able to relax, unwind, process, and (hopefully) spend some quality time with loved ones that you don't end up regretting by Saturday afternoon. Well, don't think for one second that the superhero community is immune to that- as we're about to see when Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls team up for the brand new space-faring adventure "Space House."

Following up on a guest appearance on Teen Titans Go! episode "Superhero Feud," Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Zatanna, Jessica Cruz aka Green Lantern, and Bumblebee join Teen Titans Go!'s Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg for a four-part, one hour animated mystery that finds the teams accepting an invitation for a "space-cation" in a state-of-the-art space house (thus, the title- nice, right?) where things are definitely not what they seem (surprised?).

And now you have a trailer to check out to preview what lies ahead, where we learn that supes are obsessed with Muffin Wars and a 3D food printing machine could prove to be beyond Cyborg and Beast Boy's wildest dream. But there are two pretty important questions that need answering. Who are the "benefactors" sponsoring their "space-cation"? And where exactly are they going? See if you can figure it out in from the trailer below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Trailer | Cartoon Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRqP4uG5lUc)

The best part? With the big DC Super Hero Girls / Teen Titans Go! "Space House" one-hour crossover event not being unleashed until Saturday, May 31 (at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network), you still have some time to contain all of that excitement. But if you do need some fresh doses of Teen Titans Go! action, new episodes begin dropping every Saturday in May starting on Day 1 (literally) at 9 a.m. ET/PT). Then after the team-up of all team-ups (for that week, at least) airs, DC Super Hero Girls returns with a new season of action and adventure hitting Cartoon Network on June 6 at 8 a.m. ET/PT.