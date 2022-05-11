Teen Titans Go! "Finding Aquaman" Kicks Off May Super Celebration

As comfort shows go, Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! is one of those shows that we can easily have on in the background for hours when we write. It's that good. So when we hear that a special episode is hitting this weekend centering on Aquaman, not only are we absolutely there (since it's before our bedtime) but we want to make sure you know about it, too. So in "Finding Aquaman," our Titans head out on a wild search and rescue mission as they search for the missing King of Atlantis. Does anyone need three guesses about who might be involved? Here's a hint: while Patrick Warburton is voicing an overly confident Aquaman, J.B. Smoove voices a very vindictive Black Manta (and we bet you didn't need two of your guesses). And not only do we have preview images from the special event, but also a teaser.

But there's more! Later this month, Teen Titans Go! will set aside a week to debut a new episode every day (beginning Monday, May 23 at 6 pm ET/PT). And all of the fun caps off with the network premiere of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse on Saturday, May 28 at 6 pm ET/PT, with the two superhero teams reuniting to combat Lex Luthor and his unified gang of DC Super-Villains. Now here's a look at the teaser for this weekend's Warner Bros. Animation-produced "Finding Aquaman" (Saturday, May 14 at 6:45 pm ET/PT), followed by a look at how things are shaping up for Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! for the rest of the month:

Saturday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET/PT: "Finding Aquaman" — While searching for a missing Aquaman, the Titans find themselves at the mercy of Black Manta.

Monday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Whodundidit?" — While housesitting at Wayne Manor, the Titans must unravel the mystery of the clogged toilet.

Tuesday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Sweet Revenge" — Robin starts working at an ice cream shop to get revenge on Joker's Gelato for denying him a free birthday scoop.

Wednesday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Porch Pirates" — After their package is stolen, the Titans must join a crew of porch pirates to get it back.

Thursday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "A Sticky Situation" — Sticky Joe's search for a can opener leads to a series of wacky adventures.

Friday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "The Perfect Pitch?" — Having watched everything on TV, the Titans decide to make their own show.

Saturday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: "Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse" — With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until… only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster TV movie event!