Teen Wolf: Ian Bohen & Tyler Hoechlin Return? Actor Feels "Positive"

Last month, Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM's Orion Television announced that most of the original cast of the iconic series Teen Wolf would be reuniting for Teen Wolf: The Movie (with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis writing & executive producing the all-new series Wolf Pack). Unfortunately, former series regulars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho will not be returning for the revival, with reports that Cho (the only actress of color among the show's four female series regulars) was "offered half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass." In addition, it was reported that Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) would also most likely not return though "his status appears to be in flux." Now, current Superman & Lois recurring star Ian Bohen is offering fans a few glimmers of hope that he and Hoechlin's Derek & Peter Hale may just make an appearance in Beacon Hills after all.

Speaking with TVLine, Bohen sounded like the needle was slowly moving towards the positive when it came to him and Hoechlin appearing, though nothing is official. "We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited," Bohen explained. "I know they're shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn't want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren't in it." The returning cast for the films includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.