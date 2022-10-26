Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey on Character Changes from Series to Revival

In just a few months, fans of the MTV series Teen Wolf will get the chance to return to the fictional town of Beacon Hills in a cinematic format for the very first time! Yes, Teen Wolf: The Movie is actually happening, and your giddy fever dreams are now becoming a reality.

Scott Has "Lost Himself A Little Bit" In Teen Wolf: The Movie

After running for a total of six seasons between 2011 and 2017, Teen Wolf garnered a cult following that has since led to countless messages, posts, and comments since its conclusion (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) begging for a return to the supernatural horror/drama narrative. After confirming the return and recently revealing a trailer to offer fans a snippet of what's to come, it became crystal clear that Teen Wolf wants to show a gradual change for the characters of the original series with a few big changes that naturally come with growth.

During a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey explained that his role would see Scott in a different light that might feel new for fans but notes that it's on par with the character's progression toward maturity. As first reported by Collider, Posey divulged, "Putting down that [hero] role, he's lost himself a little bit. When we first see Scott, it's the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person, ever since the pilot. It's pretty intense to see Scott doing the mundane, normal life."

The Teen Wolf icon then elaborates, "He's also lonely because he's missing something in his life, he's missing the hero role, he's missing friends, he's missing Beacon Hills [and] he's missing family. So we see Scott as a sort of troubled adult, depressed, kind of dealing with loneliness for the first time, and it's really special and powerful and impactful. I think a lot of us can relate because last time the show was out, everyone grew up with it, and now we're all legitimately adults."

That being said, would you like to see an adult-centric spin-off if Teen Wolf finds success with this more mature space for the characters of the OG series?

Here's a Look at the Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Trailer

A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Will be available to stream exclusively on Parmaount+ starting January 26, 2023.